Lenasia homes damaged by heavy rains, mop-up operations start

Fridges floating in water, collapsed walls and flooded houses. These were the scenes at Hospital Hills in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, as heavy downpours ravaged the area and left a trail of destruction.

At least 88 homes were damaged.

Ward councillor Puseletso Nzimande said municipal entities will start clean-up operations on Monday.

“Residents are piecing their lives together. They are helping with rebuilding homes and cleaning up houses after heavy rain on Thursday night,” Nzimande said on Sunday.

Shehnaaz Mohamed of Gift of the Givers said they have offered relief to affected families.

“We sent immediate needs like blankets, hygiene packs and hot meals on Saturday and we are going back on Monday to give affected families food parcels and clothing,” Mohamed said.