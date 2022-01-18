‘We need constitutional literacy and accountability’ - Thuli Madonsela calls for protection of the constitution

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the debate around the constitution, highlighting the need for constitutional literacy and accountability.

The constitution was thrust into the spotlight after tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu took aim at it in her controversial opinion piece earlier this month.

In her piece, Sisulu claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty, and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.

Taking to social media, Madonsela said there is a need to “protect the constitution” by delivering on its commitments.

“To deliver on its commitments, we need constitutional literacy and accountability for undermining it through incompetence, indifference, corruption, including state capture, and blatant attacks on it,” she added.