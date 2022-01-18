South Africa

‘We need constitutional literacy and accountability’ - Thuli Madonsela calls for protection of the constitution

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 January 2022 - 08:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on constitutional literacy.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the debate around the constitution, highlighting the need for constitutional literacy and accountability.

The constitution was thrust into the spotlight after tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu took aim at it in her controversial opinion piece earlier this month.

In her piece, Sisulu claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty, and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.

Taking to social media, Madonsela said there is a need to “protect the constitution” by delivering on its commitments.

“To deliver on its commitments, we need constitutional literacy and accountability for undermining it through incompetence, indifference, corruption, including state capture, and blatant attacks on it,” she added.

In her piece, Sisulu said: “The most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African. And when you put them in leadership positions or as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor. They have no African or Pan African-inspired ideological grounding. Some are confused by foreign belief systems.”

Several organisations, the government and justice minister Ronald Lamola distanced themselves from her comments and criticised her. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said the piece had insulted the entire judiciary and suggested action should be taken.

“That such a senior member who serves in two arms of the state, namely parliament and the executive, should see fit to insult the justices of the Constitutional Court, the judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal and judges of the high courts is most regrettable,” said Zondo.

TimesLIVE

