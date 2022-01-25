COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cape Town’s Covid-19 camp for homeless ‘incurred R42m irregular spending’
January 25 2022 - 12:00
R54m masks purchase lands Cape education officials in hot water
Three senior Western Cape education officials are under investigation over a R54m contract to supply cloth face masks.
In its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on government spending during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the procurement of masks was irregular.
It said evidence suggests three senior officials in the provincial education department may be guilty of misconduct.
January 25 2022 - 11:01
Cape Town’s Covid-19 camp for homeless ‘incurred R42m irregular spending’
More than R42m spent to rent marquees for a controversial camp for homeless people in Cape Town has been declared irregular expenditure by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March 2020, the City of Cape Town decided to relocate 1,600 people to eight marquees at Strandfontein sports field.
It opened on March 31 and closed less than two months later after widespread condemnation by human rights organisations about conditions there.
January 25 2022 - 06:00
New York judge strikes down state mask mandate
A New York judge struck down the state's mask mandate on Monday, ruling that it was unconstitutional and a violation of state law, according to the court decision.
Judge Thomas Rademaker, of New York State Supreme Court on Long Island, wrote in his decision, which apparently takes effect immediately, that the state legislature last year curbed any governor's ability to issue decrees, such as a mask mandate, amid a declared state of emergency.
The legislature's action "prevents the type of mandates and directives that former Governor Cuomo included in his various COVID-19 related Executive Orders," the judge wrote. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, "We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."
"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul said.
Rademaker wrote in his decision that he had no doubt there was good intention behind the mask mandate and said his ruling is not intended "in any way to question or otherwise opine on the efficacy, need, or requirement of masks as a means or tool in dealing with the COVID-19 virus."
-Reuters
