SA stagnant in its efforts to curb corruption: study

“As a civil society organisation working to expose the gaps that enable corruption, and find solutions for creating a society free from this scourge, we can only hope that recent developments to bring corruption to the fore in the country will result in swift and effective prosecutions, and a restoration of public confidence in the political will to end impunity and lack of accountability.”

The CPI also shows that 86% of countries have made little-to-no progress in the last 10 years — a trend it highlighted as concerning.

SA is alongside Jamaica and Tunisia on the index, and comes in at number eight on the regional table of sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries.

The average score for SSA countries is 33, one point higher than last year, demonstrating again that there have been no significant changes in addressing corruption in the region.

“Again Somalia (13) and South Sudan (11) fall at the bottom of both the SSA and the global index, which also includes Syria at 13.

“While countries like the Seychelles may have gained on the SSA table, these positive changes are eclipsed by the region’s poor performance overall, with 44 of the 49 countries still scoring below 50,” the report reads.

