Community hands over suspects in KZN school robbery and stabbing
Two of the men who allegedly stabbed pupils during a robbery at a school in Pinetown, west of Durban, have been arrested, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Thursday.
Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the “community of Dassenhoek” traced two of the men involved in the incident and handed them over.
KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Dassenhoek High School after Wednesday's violent robbery, in which armed robbers attacked pupils on the premises and made off with cellphones, money and other valuables.
The community of Dassenhoek has traced and caught two of the thugs who robbed learners of their valuables and stabbed 4 of them yesterday. They were handed over to the police in a proper, proper condition. We sincerely thank the community.— Kwazi Mshengu (@MshenguKwazi) January 27, 2022
Two pupils have been discharged from hospital while the other two are in a stable condition and were expected to be released by the weekend.
The perpetrators allegedly broke the fence to gain access to the premises and demanded valuables from teachers and pupils.
Pupils tried to resist, but the robbers overpowered them and stabbed four.
According to Mthethwa, the two men who were arrested “were handed over to the police in a proper, proper condition”.
“We sincerely thank the community,” he said.
