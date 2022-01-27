South Africa

Malema: ‘We must coexist with those who despise us’

27 January 2022 - 12:30
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Need advice on how to coexist with those who despise you? Julius Malema has got you covered.

The EFF leader on Wednesday spoke about being balanced and navigating the ground with those who may despise you. 

“We must always be guided by the ability to analyse the balance of forces, work the ground, communicate using the language of the people and, most importantly, coexist with those who despise us.”

Malema and the EFF were recently criticised for its visits to businesses to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreigners.

Malema said the visits will not be a one-off event.

“We will be visiting different institutions from time to time. This is not a one-off thing. We will visit different institutions, especially where we get tip-offs, in the security industry, hospitality industry and farms.”

He said the visits should not be used to instigate xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

“The confrontation should not be with the employees. No foreigner should be a target of assault by any of our people. And no person should speak of [wanting] 70% or 90% SA [employees], that’s the sort of madness we don’t want to hear. 

“All we want is a fair representation on the shop floor and if that’s the case we are more than satisfied, because foreigners are at home when they are here.”

