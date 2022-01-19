No, Julius, you’re not the labour police
Labour department draws line in the sand as EFF visits restaurants to check if they employ foreign nationals
19 January 2022 - 20:12
It’s not OK for political parties to perform inspections on restaurants.
This was the line drawn by the department of employment and labour on Wednesday after EFF leader Julius Malema visited restaurants in Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng, to check if the ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals was balanced...
