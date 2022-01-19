News

No, Julius, you’re not the labour police

Labour department draws line in the sand as EFF visits restaurants to check if they employ foreign nationals

19 January 2022 - 20:12

It’s not OK for political parties to perform inspections on restaurants.

This was the line drawn by the department of employment and labour on Wednesday after EFF leader Julius Malema visited restaurants in Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng, to check if the ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals was balanced...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Santa, please read this. It has gift ideas for our politicians Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WATCH | ‘A ghost is better than the ANC’: Malema says EFF will ‘bury’ rival Politics
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It’s personal: ANC may not know it yet, but Malema is out for ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. No, Julius, you’re not the labour police News
  2. Gauteng, Eastern Cape arrests blow lid on international kidnapping ring News
  3. Jabs and jobs: local vaccine-making facility will ‘employ hundreds’ News
  4. All aboard the cannabis? US study indicates hemp could combat Covid-19 News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?