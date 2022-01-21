Redi Tlhabi takes aim at Malema: ‘You’re a 10 percenter on national landscape and 100 percenter on Twitter’

Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi has taken aim at EFF leader Julius Malema, saying his value is strong only on social media.

This week Malema hit back at Tlhabi’s criticism of the party’s oversight visits to restaurants in Midrand, Gauteng, where it assessed the employment ratios of South Africans and foreign nationals.

He said the EFF will not be dictated to, especially by someone like Tlhabi.

“You, of all people, will never tell us what to do. We draft our programmes,” he said.

Tlhabi said Malema’s criticism of her was “amusing” and claimed he couldn’t handle her opinion.

“I must confess, I get amused easily. And your tweet amuses me. ‘You can go?’” Tlhabi said.

“Nobody told you what to do, sir. I expressed an opinion and a question. You can handle that? Surely? No? No.”