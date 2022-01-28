Rifle stolen in Eastern Cape recovered in Free State

Free State police have apprehended a man in possession of a stolen rifle, silencer and live rounds of ammunition.

The weapon is believed to have been stolen in the Eastern Cape.

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said officers had received information that the 28-year-old suspect was on his way to trade the rifle.

A case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened at Boithuso police station.

The suspect will appear in the Botshabelo magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE