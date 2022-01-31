Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect

A waterproof home for under R20,000 designed to standard ceiling height and built on site in superfast time?

Tebogo Johane — a Mabopane-based shack builder — is proud of his creations in the townships of Pretoria.

The 28-year-old has honed the skills passed down to him by another shack builder about five years ago.

“I was taught by a man called Lucky — this was when I was straight out of high school in 2016. I was bored and had no idea what do with myself. He had been building shacks since 2009. He trained me for two to three months, gave me my own project to do and I have been running with it since,” said Johane.

While Lucky may have taught him the basics of shack construction, Johane says his technical drawing classes at high school played a huge role in helping him put his construction plans on paper.

“I make them [shacks] the same height as a regular house and I build them in such a way that a full ceiling can be installed. They can have bathrooms and a kitchen, a garage, whatever my client wants.”