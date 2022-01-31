South Africa

Sanral spending R90m on roads in the Free State

31 January 2022 - 17:26
The South African National Roads Agency Limited will spend about R90m upgrading roads in the Xhariep district. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Roads agency Sanral will spend R90m upgrading unsurfaced roads to surfaced roads from Springfontein to Trompsburg in the Free State.

This was announced on Monday by the agency, which said the upgrade affects the Mohokare and Kopanong local municipalities in the Xhariep district.

Sanral addressed the local business community of Trompsburg on Friday, saying the upgrades would create “much-needed” job opportunities for local communities. 

The project will take two forms the agency refers to as packages:

  • Package 1 is valued at R45,011,527 and starts at section 13 from Springfontein South to Section 14 Springfontein North.
  • Package 2 is valued at R45,100,000 and begins at section 14 from Springfontein North to Trompsburg.

According to Sanral, each package will budget R3m for community development projects to be identified by the community.

TimesLIVE

