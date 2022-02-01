Durban ‘serial rapist’ nabbed for 22 alleged cases after 14 years on the run
A 50-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man, believed to have preyed on women in Durban’s central business district (CBD) since 2008, has been nabbed after police linked him to 22 alleged rape cases.
Arrested on Sunday near Isipingo in the Malukazi area, south of Durban, the alleged perpetrator was dubbed the “Durban CBD serial rapist” because he would lure his victims from the CBD to Isipingo.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested by members of the Inanda family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit after evading them for 14 years.
“The first reported case dates back to 2008, where it is alleged that the suspect targeted unsuspecting victims in the Durban CBD. In a calm and convincing manner he would ask them to accompany him to Isipingo, either because he did not know the area very well or would offer assistance to a distressed victim,” she said.
After boarding a taxi and arriving at Isipingo, the perpetrator would lure his victims to a particular house where he would tell them his vehicle was parked.
“They would then walk a distance of about three kilometres and the final destination would be in the bushy area in Wattle Place, where he would strangle, rape and rob the victims of their valuables.”
Gwala said cases with a similar modus operandi kept piling up until it became apparent that a serial rapist was in operation.
“The last case, which brought the number of cases reported to 22, occurred on August 20 last year where the victim alleges she was lured to Isipingo where she was also strangled and subsequently lost consciousness. When she woke up she was naked, she sought help from the people on the street and reported the matter at Isipingo police station.”
Medical examinations revealed she had been raped.
Despite sufficient evidence and witnesses, police were unable to arrest the man as there were only vague descriptions of the perpetrator, who also used different names, according to his victims.
“Painstaking police investigations coupled with calculated undercover work finally led detectives to a house at Malukazi, where the suspect was found. With positive identifications from two of the victims, he was subsequently arrested.”
The alleged serial rapist appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where the matter is expected to be adjourned for a bail application.
Gwala appealed to others who may have been victims to report the matter at their nearest police station.
TimesLIVE
