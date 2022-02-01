Durban ‘serial rapist’ nabbed for 22 alleged cases after 14 years on the run

A 50-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man, believed to have preyed on women in Durban’s central business district (CBD) since 2008, has been nabbed after police linked him to 22 alleged rape cases.

Arrested on Sunday near Isipingo in the Malukazi area, south of Durban, the alleged perpetrator was dubbed the “Durban CBD serial rapist” because he would lure his victims from the CBD to Isipingo.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested by members of the Inanda family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit after evading them for 14 years.

“The first reported case dates back to 2008, where it is alleged that the suspect targeted unsuspecting victims in the Durban CBD. In a calm and convincing manner he would ask them to accompany him to Isipingo, either because he did not know the area very well or would offer assistance to a distressed victim,” she said.

After boarding a taxi and arriving at Isipingo, the perpetrator would lure his victims to a particular house where he would tell them his vehicle was parked.