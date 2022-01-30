The chance of getting a bachelor pass depends on your province
The ‘continuing inequality of resources between provinces, districts, schools and learners’ is denying huge numbers of pupils entry to a university education
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Matric pupils in Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape have a smaller chance of achieving a bachelor pass than their counterparts in Gauteng, Western Cape and the Free State, if statistics for the past eight years are anything to go by.
A document titled, “Analysis of the 2021 National Senior Certificate exam results”, compiled by parliament’s research unit, said “some provinces are still denying huge numbers of learners entry into university education”...
