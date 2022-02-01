South Africa

PODCAST | Why are SA’s most deadly convicted criminals up for parole?

Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
01 February 2022 - 12:56
Parole for prisoners handed life sentences has had devastating emotional impacts on the families of victims and communities. File photo.
In this week’s episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind South Africa’s national headlines, we focus on the Van Vuuren and Van Wyk judgments that paved the way for lifers to be eligible for parole after 12 years and four months of serving their life sentences.

Parole for lifers has had devastating emotional effects on the families of victims and communities.

In this episode we are joined by the department of correctional services’ national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, parole expert Julian Knight and the families whose relatives were killed in the most horrific ways.

Listen:

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

