Street sellers in Johannesburg look forward to students returning

With folded hands that cover the coins in her lap, Phumzile Mlangeni, 51, sits outside CelltronicXpress, an electronics-cum-jewellery store in Jorissen Street, Braamfontein.

On the pavement to her left is a large box of assorted fruit: bananas, peaches, nectarines and grapes. To her right is a box of multicoloured popcorn in small packets that she packaged the week before. She sells them for R3 each.

Mlangeni is one of the many street sellers in Gauteng who rely on the small income that such trading provides. The informal sector in SA accounts for 18.9% of total employment, providing jobs to about 2.7-million people.

Originally from Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, Mlangeni has been selling here since 1999 to support herself and her family. But the money she makes is not enough to cover all her expenses these days.

The skin around her eyes scrunches up as she recounts her finances for a week. Business is bad, but it is better than staying at home. “I know here I can make that R50 and buy mealie meal for the grandchildren,” she explains.

Metropolitan areas such as Braamfontein and nearby Auckland Park, with their concentrated student communities and economies, create foot traffic. But nearly two years of Covid-19 restrictions have drastically reduced it, and to make matters worse, Mlangeni could not trade at all from March 2020 for almost nine months.