South Africa

Mantashe sued as temperatures rise over Koeberg 'lifetime extension' maintenance

02 February 2022 - 15:49 By Antony Sguazzin
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe is being sued after the suspension of a National Nuclear Regulator board member who also works with a civil society group fighting against the lifetime extension of the continent’s only power reactors.
Image: Bloomberg

The suit filed by Peter Becker, who in addition to serving on the nuclear regulator’s board is a spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance, will be heard by the high court in Cape Town on February 8, according to public documents seen by Bloomberg.

SA is legally obliged to appoint a nuclear regulatory board member who represents communities potentially affected by industry decisions. 

“It is a constitutional matter,” Mantashe said in a response to a query, without commenting further.

The nuclear regulator didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Becker, who was suspended on January 18, argues in the documents that Mantashe didn’t have the legal authority to suspend him from performing his duties on the regulatory board.

“The role of a board member representing the interests and concerns of communities is defined by the National Nuclear Regulatory Act” and “while I am suspended, decisions are being taken by the board without that representation”, he wrote in a reply to questions.

The court case highlights the difficulties Eskom is facing in its fight to keep Koeberg operating until 2044.

Mantashe, a former coal mining unionist and chair of the ANC, has emerged as a vocal supporter of the nuclear industry, while drawing criticism from environmental activists. 

On the same day that Becker was suspended, Eskom received regulatory permission to replace ageing equipment at the 1,800MW Koeberg plant.

Three days earlier, the utility said it was shutting down one of Koeberg’s two units for refuelling, while starting a programme to spend about R20bn on new steam generators as a “precautionary safety measure”.

Becker and Koeberg Alert have opposed Eskom’s plans to extend Koeberg’s operating licence because of the nuclear plant’s proximity to Cape Town, a city of 4-million people, citing what they say is a potential for earthquakes.

The incident raises issues of governance for civil society groups, according to Liz McDaid, who advises Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which investigates corruption. 

“Why is this all happening at a time when a decision is being made about whether to extend the life of this reactor?” she asked.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

