Mantashe sued as temperatures rise over Koeberg 'lifetime extension' maintenance

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe is being sued after the suspension of a National Nuclear Regulator board member who also works with a civil society group fighting against the lifetime extension of the continent’s only power reactors.

The suit filed by Peter Becker, who in addition to serving on the nuclear regulator’s board is a spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance, will be heard by the high court in Cape Town on February 8, according to public documents seen by Bloomberg.

SA is legally obliged to appoint a nuclear regulatory board member who represents communities potentially affected by industry decisions.

“It is a constitutional matter,” Mantashe said in a response to a query, without commenting further.

The nuclear regulator didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Becker, who was suspended on January 18, argues in the documents that Mantashe didn’t have the legal authority to suspend him from performing his duties on the regulatory board.