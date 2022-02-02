We need time to recover our emergency resources, says Eskom

De Ruyter said the reserves need to be replenished to protect the system against total blackout.

“The shortage of generation capacity is worsened by two issues. The first is the loss of 720MW capacity following the explosion of hydrogen in a power generating unit at Medupi 4. That plant is in repair. We anticipated it will take until the end of next year to fully complete at a cost of about R2.5bn. The loss of that generation capacity adds to the constraints we are facing.

“Second, we have taken out unit 2 at Koeberg on a planned outage to do two things. The first is to refill. Nuclear plants consume far less fuel in terms of weight and volume than coal fire plants. They consume nuclear fuel and this needs to be replaced from time to time. Typically these outages take about 100 days or so to replenish the fuel and we also do related maintenance during this period,” he said.

He said the power utility is also replacing three steam generators at Koeberg 2.

“That’s a project that has kicked off. We have received approval from the national nuclear regulator to commence with that. This is one of the things we feel is an essential contribution to the long-term operations of Koeberg.

“It is an incredibly competitive plant. The plant has been very well maintained and we are confident about applying to the nuclear regulator for a 20-year extension of the life of the plant, but replacement of those generators is one of the key parts of that undertaking.”

