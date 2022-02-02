South Africa

NSPCA wins important victory for reptiles as python abusers get big fines

02 February 2022 - 06:00
Two suspects were found guilty and given a hefty fine for illegally keeping three African rock pythons, feeding the snakes live prey, and abusing the animals.
Two suspects were found guilty and given a hefty fine for illegally keeping three African rock pythons, feeding the snakes live prey, and abusing the animals.
Image: Facebook/Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

A judgment passed on two illegal snake owners on Monday is set to become the biggest legal win for reptiles in South African history.

This is according to the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), who rescued three Southern African Pythons and live rabbits housed as their food, from a warehouse in the North West in 2019.

Not only was the deplorable condition of the animals in contention, but pythons are a protected species and, therefore, cannot be kept as pets. Furthermore, it is illegal to feed live prey to snakes.

According to a statement by the NSPCA on Tuesday, the judgment handed down by magistrate Samuel Maboho at the Rustenburg regional court will have a lasting affect on future cases of cruelty involving reptiles.

At the time of the rescue, the NSPCA entered the property under warrant after a tipoff. 

“Our inspectors were beyond appalled when they discovered the condition the snakes and rabbits were being kept in. A few of the major concerns that were noted included injuries that were left untreated, the animals were underweight, the snakes had burn wounds from incorrect lighting and the fact that live rabbits were being fed to the snakes. The feeding of live animals [to other animals] is illegal,” the organisation said.

The pythons were taken to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for treatment, and the rabbits were rehomed “to loving families” by the SPCA.  

The NSPCA initiated the prosecution for the abuse of the animals “and yesterday, after two years of the NSPCA following up on the case, finally justice was served,” the statement read.   

Magistrate Maboho gave both guilty parties a R50,000 fine, or five years in jail. 

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital was awarded R80,000 for their costs incurred in treating the pythons, and the NSPCA was awarded R5,000 for the costs incurred for travelling to and from court for the duration of the case.

According to the NSPCA, the accused may never again own or be in charge of reptiles or rabbits.  

According to the statement, the magistrate said he hoped that the sentence would not only demonstrate the appropriate punishment for the abuse of animals, but also deter individuals from committing such crimes in the future.

He said the sentence may contribute to ensuring that animals are protected so that they can survive for future generations to see.  

According to the SA National Biodiversity Institute, the Southern African Python, also know as the African Rock Python, can grow to 5m and weigh up to 55kg, making it the largest snake in Southern Africa.

The impressive patterns on its skin make it a target for accessories such as belts and bags and its “vulnerable” status in the South African Red Data Book is because it has been hunted by humans. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alpha male status and euthanasia among possible fates for Cape baboon raider

He's known as SWB12 and faces various fates that run the gamut from "euthanasia" to "alpha male".
News
1 week ago

Veterinary body welcomes conviction of two women who treated animals illegally

The SA Veterinary Council has welcomed the recent conviction and sentencing of two women who practised illegally as veterinary professionals.
News
4 days ago

Umhlanga’s furry fundraiser Humphrey is a dog in a million

A statue of the 12-year-old pooch will be unveiled on the Umhlanga promenade as a tribute to his R1m fundraising efforts
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...