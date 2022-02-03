COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid pandemic cost European clubs €7bn
February 03 2022 - 07:00
What foods can I eat to support my immune system during the pandemic?
Eating healthy and nutritious foods during the Covid-19 pandemic is beneficial for the immune system.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says while none of the healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, prevents the transmission of Covid-19, maintaining a healthy diet is vital.
“The immune system requires the support of many nutrients. It is recommended to consume a variety of foods for a healthy and balanced diet, including whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and animal source foods,” says the WHO.
It added there is no evidence supporting claims that people can get Covid-19 from eating fruits and vegetables.
“There is currently no evidence that people can catch Covid-19 from food, including fruits and vegetables. Fresh fruits and vegetables are part of a healthy diet and their consumption should be encouraged.”
February 03 2022 - 06:00
Covid pandemic cost European clubs €7bn
A study by governing body UEFA showed the Covid-19 pandemic cost European clubs seven billion euros ($7.91 billion) across two seasons even as player wages at top sides rose by 2% to 11.9 billion euros ($13.45 billion) during the period.
Top-flight clubs suffered losses worth four billion euros ($4.52 billion) in 2021, up from three billion euros ($3.39 billion) the previous year.
The majority of losses came due to empty stadiums, with revenues from ticket sales falling by 88% in 2020-21.
Transfer revenues also took a tumble, dropping by 40%.British media said the report, which included 724 clubs across 54 top divisions in Europe, added that 900 million euros ($1.02 billion) was given in rebates to broadcasters, while sponsorship revenue plummeted by 1.7 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, however, said there was reason for optimism with fans returning to stadiums.
"One lesson of the last two years has been that it is only by showing solidarity and working together that European football can overcome existential challenges such as the pandemic," he said."
This report provides sobering details of the post-pandemic challenges that await us. But whether the pandemic stays or goes, European football will stay strong, stable and united in 2022."
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: 39,892 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,502 new cases, representing an 11.3% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 175 deaths, of which 15 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 95,463 to date. More here: https://t.co/NToqSemXUS pic.twitter.com/zCYCobchbM— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 2, 2022
