Got married or changed your surname? Update Sassa or your R350 grant could be declined

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned people who have married or changed their surname since applying for the R350 social relief distress grant to inform the agency.

This is to avoid complications with applications that could result in recipients not being paid, Sassa said.

“Clients who get married or change their surname at the department of home affairs are urged to update Sassa of the change.

“Sassa validates the client’s information with the department of home affairs monthly. If details do not match, the applications for the period may be declined.”