WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews judge president Dunstan Mlambo
03 February 2022 - 09:06
Judge President Dunstan Mlambo is the third candidate set to be interviewed for the chief justice position.
With over three decades of experience, he has distinguished himself as a legal authority. The interviews are being held in Sandton.
TimesLIVE
