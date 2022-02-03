South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews judge president Dunstan Mlambo

03 February 2022 - 09:06 By TimesLIVE

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo is the third candidate set to be interviewed for the chief justice position.

With over three decades of experience, he has distinguished himself as a legal authority. The interviews are being held in Sandton.

READ MORE :

Justice Madlanga sets out his vision if he is appointed chief justice

SA's chief justice must lead the judiciary from the front in terms of the creation of the country’s worthy and lasting jurisprudence, Constitutional ...
News
1 day ago

Madlanga gave a ‘decent but not convincing’ chief justice interview: expert

Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga gave a “decent” but not convincing performance at his interview for the position of chief justice.
News
1 day ago

RECORDED | Judicial Service Commission begins interviews for position of new chief justice

Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is the first candidate to take the stand as the Judicial Service Commission begins its interviews for ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Here's what the judiciary must address, says would-be chief justice Maya

Maya said that, in her view, the function of a chief justice was to sit in court, preside over cases and produce judgments expeditiously.
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Down with the patriarchy, says ‘feminist judge’ Madlanga

The question whether three years is long enough to make a difference as chief justice dogged justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga when he was interviewed for ...
Multimedia
1 day ago

SA has always been ready for a female chief justice, says judge Maya

SA has always been ready to have a female chief justice and has had strong women capable of filling this post, Supreme Court of Appeal ...
News
21 hours ago
