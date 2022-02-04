KZN pummelled by storms, but weather service says it's not linked to cyclone Batsirai
Disaster management teams are on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal after the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for severe storms.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement on Friday his department had placed the teams on alert as a precaution.
Some parts of the province have already started experiencing heavy rains and are being closely monitored.
An advisory issued by the weather service said the adverse conditions were not linked to tropical cyclone Batsirai in any way.
“We appeal to communities to exercise extreme caution as the inclement weather conditions could lead to disruptive rainfall which could result in flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, possible damage to roads and bridges and poor driving conditions,” Hlomuka said.
He urged residents living in low-lying areas to take the necessary precautions, which include:
- not crossing flooded roads or bridges;
- avoiding crossing streams and rivers;
- not walking in swift-flowing water; and
- motorists are urged to avoid driving through flooded areas.
Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service provided an update on the movement of what it is calling “intense tropical cyclone” Batsirai.
Batsirai on Friday passed to the north of both the Reunion and Mauritius islands and was expected to continue on a south-westwards track towards central Madagascar, where it will make landfall “possibly at intense tropical cyclone intensity”, the service said.
The weather service said inhabitants of Madagascar should start experiencing the first signs, such as an increased wave height of up to 15m, of the approaching cyclone.
There was also a very high likelihood of storm surge along the coastline, SAWS said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
“Once overland, Batsirai is expected to rapidly decrease in intensity, however significant impacts are still expected over the central and south-eastern parts of Madagascar.
“Strong and damaging winds as well as torrential rainfall is expected ... Once Batsirai enters the Mozambique Channel, it will intensify again, however only reaching moderate tropical storm intensity and increasing to severe tropical storm intensity momentarily.”
It service said the current southerly track means that the tropical storm was not expected to make landfall over mainland Africa next week.
“Over SA, there has been a band of thundershowers over the western interior of the country earlier this week. These thundershowers are as a result of tropical moisture being drawn down from the tropics into SA. This band of showers is expected to move eastward, affecting the eastern half of the country,” the service said.
It said these showers are likely to be heavy, particularly along the east coast and the adjacent interior on Saturday.
The service issued warnings for disruptive rainfall, which could cause flooding, displacement of communities and possible damage to roads and bridges.
“It is important to note that the current thundershowers affecting SA are not linked to tropical cyclone Batsirai in any way,” the SAWS.
TimesLIVE
