Brace for a bumpy ride, KZN. You could be in for severe tropical cyclones
Coast could be pounded by storms, with possibly disastrous implications for cities such as Durban and Richards Bay
18 January 2022 - 20:13
The coast of KwaZulu-Natal could be pounded by severe tropical cyclones that are likely to cause major flooding and damage to beachfront infrastructure.
This is according to an investigation led by University of KwaZulu-Natal researchers...
