Load-shedding downgraded to stage 1 from 9pm on Friday: Eskom

Load-shedding will be reduced from stage 2 to stage 1 from 9pm on Friday, says embattled power utility Eskom.

This was because “good progress has been achieved in recovering generation capacity”.

The traditionally lower weekend power demand was also taken into account.

Stage 1 will be in place from 9pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.

“While there has been an improvement in generation capacity, and a significant recovery in the emergency generation reserves, caution is still called for as this is not sufficient to suspend load-shedding at this point.

“Eskom will continue to evaluate the system and make the necessary adjustments as soon as conditions allow,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

He said since Thursday evening, a generating unit at the Kusile power station was returned to service, while a unit at the Hendrina power station was shut down to repair a boiler tube leak. At the same time, a unit each at the Duvha, Kriel and Hendrina power stations were taken offline for planned maintenance.

