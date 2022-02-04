Soccer

Ruthless Sundowns put Richards Bay to the sword and storm into Nedbank Cup last-16

04 February 2022 - 20:34
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their first goal in the 2022 Nedbank Cup last-32 game against Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on February 4 2022.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Bradley Ralani scored on his Mamelodi Sundowns debut as the Brazilians strolled into the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium on Friday night.

The other three goals came from the headers of Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck, Pavol Šafranko and Peter Shalulile as Downs punished the sleepy Richards Bay defence.

The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena handed Ralani his debut after joining them from Cape Town City, and he made an immediate impression.

Other notable inclusions in the Sundowns starting line-up were goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and defender Brian Onyango, both of whom did not see much action before the festive break.

Teboho Mokoena, who joined the Brazilians in a big money move from crosstown rivals SuperSport United, started the match on the bench and was introduced in the 62nd minute for Rivaldo Coetzee.

Richards Bay coach Sifiso Dladla went with his tried and trusted of key players like goalkeeper Malcom Jacobs, defender Tshepo Mabua, captain Siphamandla Mtolo, Sakhile Hlongwa and Somila Ntsundwana.

There is no time to rest for the Brazilians as they return to action on Monday for their first DStv Premiership match of the year against Chippa United at Loftus.

The most notable moment of the match came after 16 minutes when Peter Shalulile was denied by Richards Bay goalkeeper Malcolm Jacobs when the Namibian took a shot from close range. To register his first shot at goal, Shalulile received the ball from Ralani on the edge of the penalty box but alert Jacobs came to the rescue as he averted the danger.

A few minutes later, Ralani gave Sundowns the lead with a thunderous left-footed shot from inside the box after Jacobs parried a shot by Thabiso Kutumela into his path.

The Brazilians did not take the foot off the pedal in the second half and were rewarded with three more goals from De Reuck, Šafranko and Shalulile as they put the GladAfrica Championship side to the sword.

De Reuck was the first on the score sheet after the break when he outjumped two Richards Bay defenders to connect a well-taken corner kick by Kutumela after 54 minutes.

In the 70th minute Šafranko secured Sundowns’ place in the next round when his head connected with a telling cross from Khuliso Mudau to give Jacobs no chance.

Shalulile put the final nail in the coffin with Sundowns’ third headed goal after he connected with a delivery by Lyle Lakay as they stormed into the next round.

