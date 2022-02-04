South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews acting chief justice Raymond Zondo

Starts at 9am

04 February 2022 - 08:55 By TimesLIVE

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the chief justice position.

MORE:

LISTEN | Here's what the judiciary must address, says would-be chief justice Maya

Maya said that, in her view, the function of a chief justice was to sit in court, preside over cases and produce judgments expeditiously.
News
1 day ago

RECORDED | JSC interviews judge president Dunstan Mlambo

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo is the third candidate to be interviewed for the chief justice position.
News
1 day ago

SA has always been ready for a female chief justice, says judge Maya

SA has always been ready to have a female chief justice and has had strong women capable of filling this post, Supreme Court of Appeal ...
News
1 day ago

Sexual harassment rumour designed to 'poison my candidature': Mlambo

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says the purpose of the sexual harassment claim was to torpedo his candidature for the position of chief ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  3. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  4. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...