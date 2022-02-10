'Change', lockdowns and booze levies: Five things SA hopes Ramaphosa will cover in Sona

The country is waiting with bated breath for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) at the Cape Town city hall on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa will outline government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona and respond to social, political and economic issues.

The R4m Sona will take place in the city hall after a fire ripped through the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct last month.

Here is what SA is expecting from Ramaphosa's address:

Focus on change

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela told Financial Mail she hopes the address will focus on the economy beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said “change is the only way of getting unstuck”.

“To ensure he covers all bases and gets us unstuck, the Sona needs to map out a clear, constitutionally anchored vision of where we intend to be as a nation beyond Covid-19.

“An integrated plan of action to take us there should follow and offer clarity on how we can rebuild sustainable communities.”