'Change', lockdowns and booze levies: Five things SA hopes Ramaphosa will cover in Sona
The country is waiting with bated breath for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) at the Cape Town city hall on Thursday evening.
Ramaphosa will outline government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona and respond to social, political and economic issues.
The R4m Sona will take place in the city hall after a fire ripped through the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct last month.
Here is what SA is expecting from Ramaphosa's address:
Focus on change
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela told Financial Mail she hopes the address will focus on the economy beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said “change is the only way of getting unstuck”.
“To ensure he covers all bases and gets us unstuck, the Sona needs to map out a clear, constitutionally anchored vision of where we intend to be as a nation beyond Covid-19.
“An integrated plan of action to take us there should follow and offer clarity on how we can rebuild sustainable communities.”
End the state of disaster
Western Cape premier Alan Winde issued a five-point wish list of things he would like to hear from Ramaphosa.
On top of the list is an end to the Covid-19 state of disaster, which is due to expire on February 15 under the latest one-month extension.
“We urge the president to take the country into his confidence and set out his plan.”
Winde called for a “focus on investment in new infrastructure and policies that enable private sector-led growth”.
Save the citrus industry
The Citrus Growers Association (CGA) called on Ramaphosa to provide an update on the government’s short-term plan to tackle challenges at ports which “pose a serious threat to the upcoming citrus export season”.
The association said the more citrus cartons the industry can export, the more it can sustain jobs and generate revenue.
The CGA said last year the industry exported a record 163-million cartons, sustaining 120,000 jobs and generating R25bn in export revenue.
“Due to ongoing operational challenges at ports that were compounded by the rioting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021 and the cyber attack against Transnet later that month, citrus arrived too late in many markets — in some cases by more than a month, which severely affected fruit quality and grower revenue.
“If this continues, the future profitability and sustainability of the industry will be under severe threat,” said CEO of the CGA, Justin Chadwick.
Extend support and relief packages for registered liquor traders
National Liquor Traders spokesperson Lucky Ntimane said Ramaphosa should consider extending support and relief packages to registered liquor traders.
“The future of SA lies in entrepreneurship and support for small, black-owned businesses who support many jobs is extremely important.”
He called for universal liquor laws instead of provinces having their own liquor laws.
The organisation would like to see the abolition of regulations that prevent government lending agencies assisting liquor traders with funding.
“We would like a 0% increase on excise duty levied on alcohol products for this fiscal year and development of the country’s alcohol harm reduction strategy to deal with alcohol abuse and its associated harm.”
Resign as president
Former SABC COO-turned politician, African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng, said Ramaphosa should include his resignation when he delivers the Sona.
Motsoeneng accused Ramaphosa of failing in his oversight responsibility in relation to the riots in July last year.
“We agree with the findings of the ‘July unrest’ report saying there must be accountability. Ramaphosa has shot himself in the foot by appointing a commission to investigate his own performance.
“Before instituting the investigation, Ramaphosa knew he was sleeping on the job and all warnings were there. He simply failed to act.”
