Here’s why Saftu plans to picket outside Sona

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the federation will picket outside the Cape Town city hall during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona and respond to social, political and economic issues.

The Sona, which will cost South Africans about R4m, will take place in the city hall after a fire ripped through the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct last month.

According to Vavi, the picket is to “expose” Ramaphosa for not fulfilling promises such as creating jobs for the youth.

“An honest president would admit that Sona being delivered in the city hall is a statement of how fast things are falling apart under his party leadership.

“No parliament, SAA, SA Express, Denel, with Eskom on its last breath in the ICU and society in crisis.”