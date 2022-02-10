Tongaat Hulett seven, including ex-CEO, granted R30k bail each in R1.5bn fraud case

Six former senior employees of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Ltd (THL) and the company's former auditor, who have been implicated in a R1.5bn fraud case, were granted bail in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.

Peter Staude, 68, Murray Munro, 55, Michael Deighton, 57, Rory Wilkinson, 50, Kamlasagrie Singh, 56, Samantha Shula, 50, and Gavin Kruger, 56, were granted bail of R30,000 each following their court appearance.

They face various counts of fraud and racketeering charges related to alleged corruption and mismanagement of funds of Tongaat Hulett Developments (THD) — a subsidiary property company of the Tongaat Hulett Group that facilitated investment in KwaZulu-Natal from land conversion activities across a variety of sectors.