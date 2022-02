Tongaat Hulett seven, including ex-CEO, granted R30k bail each in R1.5bn fraud case

All of the accused held senior positions within the Tongaat Hulett Group, specifically within THD.

Staude, was former CEO of Tongaat Hulett as well a director of THD, Munro the CFO of Tongaat Hulett as well as a director of THD, Deighton was MD of THD, Wilkinson, head of portfolio strategy of THD, Singh, legal executive of THD, Shula, financial executive of THD and Kruger was the auditor and the engagement partner at Deloitte and Touche responsible for the annual statutory external audits of THL and THD.

During proceedings the state did not oppose bail but outlined strict bail conditions which were agreed to by the accused.

Magistrate Garth Davis ordered the accused to hand over their passports by Friday.

“They cannot apply for another passport. The accused are not to leave the province without permission from the investigating officer or branch commander, 48 hours before their departure. They will need to further provide an itinerary of their travel.”

The case was postponed to April 11, when it is expected to resume in the high court.

TimesLIVE