‘We’re losing our fight against GBV by the second’: SA shocked over Tembisa Hospital shooting
A deadly shooting incident at Tembisa Hospital has been met with shock and despair by social media users, who have repeated calls for action against gender-based violence.
The hospital was temporarily closed to the public on Wednesday after a nurse was shot in the parking lot allegedly by her partner.
“Just after 8am this morning, a 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital driving a state vehicle with blue lights on and parked in the accident and emergency department parking lot.
“The man called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer allegedly opened fire on the nursing assistant and then turned the gun on himself. Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is in a critical condition,” said health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
The hospital has since been reopened to the public.
Provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said security at the hospital was being reviewed and tightened to ensure the safety of patients and staff at the hospital.
Angry South Africans flooded social media with calls for justice.
He goes to Tembisa Hospital and shoots his nurse girlfriend dead, he turns the gun to himself and he's critically injured, now he at the hospital, expected to be taken care of by other nurses 💔... Like he didn't just kill a person, a nurse, a woman!— Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) February 9, 2022
What happened today at Tembisa hospital is unforgivable.— Dr JIN (@Joseline_xx) February 9, 2022
I'm so angry for so many reasons.
We've reach a new low as a country.
We are losing our fight against GBV by the second.
For that murderer at Tembisa Hospital to live and face the consequences of his actions 🕯 🕯️. May soul of the nurse rest in peace 🙏🏿— ''Kgalabsta'' (@Kgalisto) February 9, 2022
Doctors must do everything in their power to save this Man's life, he needs to dance to the music...— Siyavana Nkanyi (@Cappela_TMG) February 9, 2022
Tembisa Hospital pic.twitter.com/PZHfU3xY4s
I am disgusted at how people are asking what she did for him to shoot her, no one has the right to end anyone’s life. GBV will always be a number one problem in South Africa. The tembisa hospital incident shows it💔💔 Men do better.— paulina_M (@MuthambiPaulina) February 9, 2022
What happened at Tembisa Hospital this morning is horrifying...killing your wife at her workplace 😭— Mthokozisi 🌈 (@Tox_Dlamini) February 9, 2022
The irony of it all is we are supposed to feel safer around police 💔 #tembisahospital— Brandon Mqamu 🇿🇦🇮🇳🏳️🌈 (@Brandon_Mqamu) February 10, 2022
I should have just scrolled past the video ya Tembisa Hospital, where the nurses were singing!! I am so heartbroken! A young woman’s life cut short so recklessly 💔💔😭😭— Mogoshadi (@Tumi_lp) February 9, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.