South Africa

‘Serious security breach’ at basic education offices

14 February 2022 - 14:05
There was 'chaos' at the basic education department's offices in Pretoria on Monday during protests about pupil placements.
There has been a “serious security breach” at the basic education department’s offices as parents protested about pupil placements at schools.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said staff members were injured and some of the Tshwane building’s windows were broken.

He said the building had been “invaded” and was “under attack”.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Education MEC Lesufi visits high school to investigate ‘violent brawl’ and racism claims

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on a "fact-finding mission" on Monday after a violent ...
News
7 hours ago

Arson suspected in North West school fire

A school near Rustenburg was gutted by fire on Saturday night, the North West department of education said on Sunday.
News
23 hours ago

DA’s proposal to extend school day by an hour met with cold reception from basic education

The DA’s proposal to extend school days by an hour has met with a cold reception from the basic education department.
News
3 days ago
