Questions over food as probe seeks cause of 120 school pupils getting ill

About 120 pupils in the Eastern Cape had to be hospitalised allegedly after eating a meal provided by the government's national schools nutrition programme.

The pupils became ill, complaining of stomach ache and vomiting, allegedly after eating maize meal with sour milk and a pear for lunch at Ikamva Lesizwe Public School at Kenton-on-Sea on Monday.

“It is alleged that these learners started showing signs of [illness] after having a meal served at their school during the lunch break period as part of the school nutrition programme,” said provincial education department spokesperson Mali Mtima.

The provincial health department said an investigation was under way. “Environmental health practitioners have been requested to visit the school to investigate so we can know what might have caused the sickness,” said department spokesperson Yonelwa Dekeda.

Dekeda said all pupils were treated and discharged on Monday.