Just how gross was Hlophe’s misconduct? Five-day fight over JSC finding begins

According to the April 2021 report of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, in both cases Hlophe had, uninvited, raised the Zuma cases and said the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) judgment — which is now being appealed — was wrong. He also said that there was no case against Zuma and that the former president was being persecuted just as he, Hlophe, had been.

To Nkabinde, he “bragged” about his political connections and said people were going to lose their jobs once Zuma became president, according to the tribunal. To Jafta, after saying the SCA had got it wrong, he said the now infamous words sesithembele kinina — loosely translated by a witness as “we put our trust in you”.

The tribunal found that Hlophe had improperly sought to influence Nkabinde and Jafta to violate their oaths of office. Its view was endorsed by the JSC in August, when it found, by majority, that he had committed gross misconduct.

But Hlophe says the JSC decision is unlawful on a number of grounds, including that the JSC’s meeting that took the decision was not properly constituted and that its decision was irrational. The case was heard by a full court of deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba, deputy judge president Roland Sutherland and judge Margie Victor.

Masuku, Hlophe’s counsel, argued that the JSC came to its decision using the “wrong test” for determining what judges may appropriately say to each other in private exchanges. He said the JSC had not taken into account that there was a presumption that judges were independent and had integrity.

Masuku said there were no written rules about what judges could and could not say to each other when talking privately. Instead, judges themselves regulated these conversations.