Ntuthuko Shoba denies knowing about Tshegofatso Pule's killing

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to be the mastermind behind his girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule’s murder in June 2020, spent some time in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday explaining why he had not arranged transport for her on the night she was killed.

Shoba denied knowing who picked Pule up on June 4 2020, the night she was killed.

He also denied knowing a cellphone number Pule's confessed murderer, Muzikayise Malephane, said he used to communicate with Shoba.

Prosecutor Faghre Mohammed said the phone was in the same vicinity as Shoba's on a number of occasions, including when Shoba visited Malephane in Durban Deep during the afternoon of June 4.

Mohammed said Shoba's cellphone number and the disputed number were also on the same base station the day after Pule was killed. Shoba said he could not comment on the disputed phone.

Mohammed also asked Shoba if even though he had a car at his disposal and was the one who usually arranged for an Uber to pick up Pule, he found it unusual Pule had arranged her own transport that night.

“It was odd. After she arrived my [other] partner [Rosetta Moatshe] had called. [Pule] had been sulking the whole evening. Over and above that, it was not the first time she had arranged her own transport,” Shoba replied.

Mohammed asked Shoba whether he had asked Pule who had come to pick her up. Shoba said he did not.

Mohammed said Shoba knew the country was under lockdown and that no transport services were allowed to function at night because of the Covid-19 curfew.