WATCH LIVE | Hlophe vs Judicial Service Commission and 3 others
16 February 2022 - 09:57
Western Cape judge president Mandlakayise John Hlophe is charged with gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and three others.
In August last year the JSC referred Hlophe to parliament for possible impeachment.
Its decision related to a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court that Hlophe had sought to improperly influence the outcome of cases then pending before the court related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.