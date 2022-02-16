WRAP | Corruption and job creation: Here are key issues raised in the Sona debate

The debate concerning President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) by MPs concluded on Tuesday, and all eyes are on the president, who is to respond on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa delivered his address last Thursday and outlined plans to tackle issues including power cuts and high unemployment, and detailed government’s response to Covid-19 and corruption.

MPs from opposition parties had mixed responses to the Sona.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the president’s address hardly inspired or showed he had a plan to deal with the main concerns facing the country.

Some ANC MPs addressed general challenges facing the country and pledged to help overcome them.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa not only acknowledged challenges in his government, but was acting to address them.

Here’s a look at some key issues raised during the two-day debate:

South Africans have become poorer — Malema

Malema said more should be done to reduce the ever-growing levels of joblessness and poverty among black South Africans. He called on Ramaphosa to come up with a viable plan for job creation that does not involve the private sector, as mentioned in his Sona.

“Sending our people to the private sector for jobs is like sending cattle for slaughter. What we know about the private capitalist sector is that its purpose has never been and will never be about the creation of jobs.”