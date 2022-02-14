Politics

DA sponsors no confidence vote for cabinet — but Ramaphosa is safe

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
14 February 2022 - 15:43
DA leader John Steenhuisen. File picture.
DA leader John Steenhuisen. File picture.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA has formally tabled a vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement during the debate on Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Monday.

According to Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa’s cabinet has dismally failed to deliver the “reforms” expected of his administration.

Since the president had failed to fire his “deadbeat ministers”, the DA said it was left with no choice but to do what Ramaphosa had failed to do.

If the motion succeeds, the cabinet, except Ramaphosa, would have to be dissolved and a new one put in place.

Steenhuisen said most of the ministers had failed to do their jobs and have long been candidates for sacking. But this was not happening because Ramaphosa had put the ANC ahead of the country.

Ramaphosa tells Scopa he has no information on alleged misuse of party funds by the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told parliament’s public accounts watchdog (Scopa) that he does not have any direct or specific information on the ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Steenhuisen singled out the likes of minister Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula, Lindiwe Sisulu, Bheki Cele, Ayanda Dlodlo, Lindiwe Zulu, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Patricia De Lille as being among those who should have been fired long ago.

Cele, Dlodlo and speaker and former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula should have fallen, charged Steenhuisen, immediately after the July 2021 unrest.

“Accountability is something you [Ramaphosa] only talk about because doing something would be firing some of your cabinet and upsetting your comrades,” said Steenhuisen.

“So here is what is going to happen, Mr President, because you are showing that you are a president of talk and not of action. We are going to make it easy for you. Today I have tabled a vote of no confidence, not in you, but in your whole cabinet in terms of sections 102(1) of the constitution.

“If it is not possible for you to do right by the people of South Africa, we will take burden off your hands and let this house [parliament] fire them for you.”

The section in question stipulates that “if the National Assembly, by a vote supported by a majority of its members, passes a motion of no confidence in the cabinet excluding the president, the president must reconstitute the cabinet”.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Debate on Sona 2022

Political parties are debating the Sona on Monday and Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised major changes in his speech last Thursday.
Politics
2 hours ago

The president understands the state of the nation, but where’s the action plan?

Ramaphosa had many admirable things to say in the Sona, but the government's record of lethargy bodes ill for implementation.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team

Perhaps President Cyril Ramaphosa has deserved being labelled a wuss, given the number of times he has hesitated to take decisive action even in ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Corruption ‘spreads like a virus’ without accountability for implicated individuals: Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen lamented a lack of action against ANC members who are implicated in corruption, saying they remain untouched.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  3. NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022