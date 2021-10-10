A man walks into a bar with a leopard: Lax laws allow deadly predators to be kept at home
10 October 2021 - 00:02
Animal rights experts say a legal muddle over ownership of exotic animals is turning SA’s cities into urban jungles featuring tigers and gorillas in back yards, crocodiles in swimming pools, leopards at pubs and aardwolf pups in homes.
Environmentalists say Gauteng is the worst when it comes to the ownership of pet wildlife, especially tigers, with the East Rand and Johannesburg “one large zoo”...
