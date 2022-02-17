POLL | Should the speed limit drop by 10km/hour?

Going 120km/h plus on the highway could soon be a thing of the past, if the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s proposal to parliament is implemented.

The agency this week called for the speed limit on urban roads to be decreased from 60km/h to 50km/h, and on freeways from 120km/h to 110km/h.

The reduction aims to cut the number of accidents and bring SA in line with the UN’s Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030’s goal of reducing crashes by 50% by 2030.