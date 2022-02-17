South Africa

POLL | Should the speed limit drop by 10km/hour?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 February 2022 - 13:01
The RTMC has recommended a reduction in speed limit.
The RTMC has recommended a reduction in speed limit.
Image: thomasstockhausen / 123rf

Going 120km/h plus on the highway could soon be a thing of the past, if the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s proposal to parliament is implemented.

The agency this week called for the speed limit on urban roads to be decreased from 60km/h to 50km/h, and on freeways from 120km/h to 110km/h.

The reduction aims to cut the number of accidents and bring SA in line with the UN’s Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030’s goal of reducing crashes by 50% by 2030. 

The agency said speeding contributed to 24% of fatal crashes in SA, followed by jaywalking pedestrians (23%), overtaking across barrier lines (5%) and turning in front of oncoming traffic (4%).

A recent SA Fatal Crashes in Context study by the agency found Volkswagen Polo drivers contributed to 16.7% of fatal crashes on SA roads, followed by Toyota Hilux drivers at 14.2%.

The study analysed crash data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021 and Aarto speed infringement data from January 1 2019 to June 20 2021.

The vehicles are also the most popular, with 795,613 Polos and 592,021 Hilux bakkies on the road.

The Toyota Quantum, a popular vehicle for minibus taxis, was involved in the third most fatal accident at 12.2%, despite having a much lower presence on the road.

READ MORE

RTMC calls for SA speed limits to drop by 10km/h

SA’s speed limits may drop by 10km/h on all roads if the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has its way
Motoring
5 hours ago

Your suspicion was correct: VW Polo drivers are the worst, RTMC study confirms

Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum are the vehicle models involved the most in fatal crashes and account for the highest number speed ...
News
3 weeks ago

POLL | Are you surprised that Polo drivers are involved in most fatal accidents?

Are Polo drivers really the worst on the road?
News
3 weeks ago

Increase in road fatalities is shocking, worrying, says the AA

The 14% increase in road deaths during the 2021/2022 festive season compared to 2020/2021 is shocking and worrying, and points to the need for urgent ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  3. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  4. ‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars South Africa
  5. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...