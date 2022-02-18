Black Business Council calls for fast-tracking of bill to give blacks, women opportunities in tenders

The Black Business Council (BBC) has called for the fast-tracking of a bill aimed at giving preference to historically disadvantaged groups in state tenders.

The call comes after the Constitutional Court ordered that regulations meant to give preference to these groups when awarding tenders be scrapped.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said black people, women, youth and people living with disabilities will continue to bear the brunt of being excluded from participating in the mainstream economy after the court ruling.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the finance minister acted beyond the scope of the powers conferred on him by promulgating procurement regulations in line with powers contained in the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA).

The regulations allow for the government and organs of state to award preferential procurement points to enterprises owned by designated groups such as black people, women, people with disabilities and small enterprises when awarding a tender.

The act stipulates that the minister is entitled to give content to what an acceptable tender constitutes and it permits a tender award being made to a bidder who did not score the highest points.