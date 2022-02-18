Cops behaving badly: One 'assaulted spouse over Valentine’s message', another 'beat gran for Sassa grant'

“They continued to argue. The suspect got more aggressive and assaulted the woman. She fell and broke her leg. The suspect then locked her in the house and left but she managed to get out through the garage door and went to the police station to open a case.”

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for her broken leg and a bruised eye.

The 42-year-old officer was arrested and is set to appear in court.

The second incident occurred in Bohlokong, near Bethlehem in the Free State.

Ipid said the officer had been charged with assault and crimen injuria after he allegedly urinated and vomited on his 75-year-old grandmother. The elderly woman is disabled.

“It is alleged the suspect has been abusing her over the pension grant for a while. Other government stakeholder departments are involved in the matter and have submitted a report,” Ipid said.

The police watchdog said it was also investigating claims the elderly woman was being pressured by family members to drop the criminal case to protect the officer’s job.

Ipid said the officer had been suspended from the police service at the time of the incident, It was not immediately clear on what grounds he had been suspended.

He remains in police custody and will appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

