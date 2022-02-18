South Africa

Durban municipal worker dies after being electrocuted

18 February 2022 - 15:09
A municipal worker was electrocuted while cutting grass in Umlazi, Durban on Friday.
Image: Supplied

A Durban municipal worker died after he was electrocuted while cutting grass in Umlazi on Friday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a report of an electrocution in Z Section at about 10.30am.

“Reports from the scene are that a male about 38 years of age was cutting the grass on the side of the roadway when he accidentally struck an electrical wire.

“The man was found in a critical condition and advanced life support resuscitation efforts were exhausted for more than 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him, however they were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead on the scene.”

Van Reenen said police were on the scene and will be investigating the incident.

TimesLIVE

