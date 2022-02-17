Puppies perish in Durban house fire
A man had to be treated for smoke inhalation and three puppies are presumed dead after a fire ripped through a home in Bellair, Durban, on Thursday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the house had been gutted and “three family pets [are] missing and presumed dead”.
The fire broke out at about 8am.
“Paramedics' medical services together with the eThekwini fire department arrived to find the house alight,” said Jamieson.
“The eThekwini fire department worked on fighting the blaze, while paramedics treated one man for smoke inhalation. Three puppies from the house are missing and are presumed dead.
“The events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, SAPS and the eThekwini fire department will be investigating further.”
