Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents: 'Let's stop fighting against ourselves'

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents in the west of Johannesburg on Sunday said they wanted equal treatment for all pupils and equal diversity representatives at the school.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school for a parents' meeting, which was rescheduled after it didn't proceed on Thursday due to rain.

Lesufi said external investigations had already begun into allegations at the school which included racism. "The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate everyone. There is an independent body who is going to investigate everyone and if they say act, I will act decisively," Lesufi said.

He said during his engagements with teachers, they indicated difficulties that confronted them almost every day.