SA reacts to altercation between parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is trending on Twitter as users react to the tensions that broke out on Thursday between parents who gathered at the school to listen to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The MEC was expected to report back and hear concerns and allegations of racism at the school.

TimesLIVE reported an altercation erupted over access to the field, with some claiming, over the PA system, that black parents were not being allowed in. Police moved between the irate crowd to calm the situation.

Lesufi was scheduled to address them about 5.30pm, but by 6.30pm disgruntled parents, soaked by a heavy downpour, started leaving, expressing anger that the MEC had not arrived on time.

Social media users called for a resolution to issues at the school.

Parents and other groups protested outside the school on Monday after a fight last week. The violent altercation broke out between black and white pupils “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the Gauteng education department said.

Pupils stayed home on Tuesday and Wednesday as the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigated the matter.

Here are some of the responses from Twitter: