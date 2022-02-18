SA reacts to altercation between parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen
Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is trending on Twitter as users react to the tensions that broke out on Thursday between parents who gathered at the school to listen to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
The MEC was expected to report back and hear concerns and allegations of racism at the school.
TimesLIVE reported an altercation erupted over access to the field, with some claiming, over the PA system, that black parents were not being allowed in. Police moved between the irate crowd to calm the situation.
Lesufi was scheduled to address them about 5.30pm, but by 6.30pm disgruntled parents, soaked by a heavy downpour, started leaving, expressing anger that the MEC had not arrived on time.
Social media users called for a resolution to issues at the school.
Parents and other groups protested outside the school on Monday after a fight last week. The violent altercation broke out between black and white pupils “with some believing it was racially motivated”, the Gauteng education department said.
Pupils stayed home on Tuesday and Wednesday as the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigated the matter.
Here are some of the responses from Twitter:
Hoerskool Jan viljoen is just the tip of the ice berg with so many rural schools being exactly like that. I’m speaking from personal experience.— ayanda (@imbabyhey) February 17, 2022
Who is funding #AfriForum? I think they should condemns alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen than chasing Malema and #Eff for Kiss The boer Kiss The farmer Chant there are serious issues out there.— Mr GeeTee 🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@Mkhulu_GT) February 16, 2022
Why they didn't drag Peter Mukaka for Kill the boer kill the farmer Chant
@Lesufi this sense of entitlement by racists stems from retention of that name, we don't relate to the history of viljoen... please change the name #HoerskoolJanViljoen— Kgomotso #WarAgainstCrime (@KgMol) February 17, 2022
This was an Afrikaans-only school, Lesufi came and then changed it to an English and Afrikaans school few years back... this change was not welcomed by many 💔... hence we are here today 💔 #HoërskoolJanViljoen— Ntozakhe🇿🇦 (@Ntozakhe99) February 17, 2022
Ziyakhala #HoerskoolJanViljoen https://t.co/tHKkr3ZdUb— @KhathutsheloMashao (@MinisterOfExce1) February 17, 2022
Your intervention is urgently needed somewhere is in Randfontein, Lesufi o mo lesufing as Black Parents continue their fight against racism. Oppenheimer is wasting your time. You have matters of national significance to attend to.— Morale wa Mmakgothol (@MoraleWa) February 17, 2022
LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused entry to parents' meeting with Lesufi
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.