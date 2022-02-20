KZN police crack down on crime in Plessislaer

Eighty-one people were arrested for various crimes including rape, attempted murder, stock theft and possession of drugs in the uMgungundlovu district in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala on Sunday said a high-level police operation started from 4pm and ended at midnight on Saturday.

“A total of 81 arrests were made by police. Those arrested were charged for different cases such as unlawful possession of firearms, robbery, rape, attempted murder, stock theft, theft, possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapons, dealing in liquor, malicious damage to property and other cases.

“Stop and searches were conducted and traffic fines were issued to drivers who were not complying with the National Traffic Act. Undocumented people were also arrested during the operations. All the arrested suspects will appear at the various magistrates' courts in the uMgungundlovu district,” she said.

Gwala explained that the ongoing police operation was launched when the Plessislaer policing area in uMgungundlovu began experiencing high levels of contact crimes, which claimed numerous lives.

“Police deployments put in place last year have resulted in many arrests and recoveries. High-calibre firearms have been seized from suspects. During the operations, police found themselves caught in gunfire with suspects who did not want to surrender themselves.

“We will not allow criminals to terrorise our community and roam free on our streets.”

