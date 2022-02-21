LISTEN | It was clear there was going to be unrest, Cele tells SAHRC hearing
21 February 2022 - 12:50
Minister of police Bheki Cele is appearing before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday.
Cele told the commission regarding the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021: “Dark clouds were gathering, you could see it coming.”
The commission is investigating the unrest.
The SAHRC panel will report and make findings and recommendations on:
- the causes of the unrest;
- alleged racially motivated attacks and killings;
- apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies, particularly the police, and the role of private security companies; and
- the social, economic, spatial, and political factors prevalent in the affected areas and the extent to which these played a role.
