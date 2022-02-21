South Africa

LISTEN | It was clear there was going to be unrest, Cele tells SAHRC hearing

21 February 2022 - 12:50 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Police minister Bheki Cele. File image.
Image: Jaco Marais

Minister of police Bheki Cele is appearing before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday.

Cele told the commission regarding the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021: “Dark clouds were gathering, you could see it coming.”

Listen:

The commission is investigating the unrest.

The SAHRC panel will report and make findings and recommendations on:

  • the causes of the unrest;
  • alleged racially motivated attacks and killings;
  • apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies, particularly the police, and the role of private security companies; and 
  • the social, economic, spatial, and political factors prevalent in the affected areas and the extent to which these played a role.

TimesLIVE

