Business Times

July unrest: Massmart flags annual loss to widen at least 60%

18 February 2022 - 08:40 By Reuters
Trucks burn outside a warehouse in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal during the unrest in July 2021. File image
Trucks burn outside a warehouse in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal during the unrest in July 2021. File image
Image: Value Logistics

SA retailer Massmart Holdings flagged on Friday a wider annual loss, hurt by store damages and lower trading income due to looting in the civil unrest in July last year.

The retailer, majority-owned by Walmart Inc, said it expects its 2021 headline loss, the main profit measure in SA, from total operations to come in between R1.47bn and R1.57bn. That is at least 60% to 70% wider than the loss of R924m reported in 2020.

Excluding food businesses held for sale such as Cambridge and Rhino stores, the loss is seen widening to between R938m and R1bn.

The owner of Game general merchandise chain had said in December it took a significant inventory write-off because of the looting that erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was forced to turn himself in to be jailed for contempt of court in July. The looting directly impacted 43 of its stores, resulting in lost trading profit of about R450m and an accounting loss of about R650m after insurance proceeds.

Reuters

MORE:

Security situation 'threatens future of SA', says Mondli Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele believes there is a deliberate attempt to undermine the state by people "who have been found wanting".
Politics
1 day ago

Snap, crackle and now POP for SA’s ailing police resources

Experts: SAPS had leadership problems before the Marikana massacre and the July 2021 riots exposed the same problem
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Picking up the pieces harder for some two months after unrest

Visuals of brazen looters standing 3km deep to get into Value Logistics in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, where they stripped the shelves bare over three ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You could potentially be the next supplier for SANBS: Apply for this SME ... Business
  2. Online trading rollercoaster: can you make money when the markets drop? Business Times
  3. Fourways Mall owners take on insurers over business interruption claims Business
  4. Huawei faces R1.5m fine for employing too many foreign workers Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...