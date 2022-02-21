South Africa

Man shot dead in Durban office

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 February 2022 - 16:46
Paramedics responded with police to a shooting at a premises in Electron Road in the Springfield Park area shortly after 2.15pm. They found a man had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
Paramedics responded with police to a shooting at a premises in Electron Road in the Springfield Park area shortly after 2.15pm. They found a man had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

A man died from gunshot wounds in an office in Durban on Monday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded with police to a shooting at a premises in Electron Road in the Springfield Park area shortly after 2.15pm.

“On arrival paramedics were escorted into an office where they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. There was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the shooting were unknown, but police were investigating.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Durban mother dies two days after children’s funeral service

A 38-year-old mother of five, who was shot six times in her Welbedacht East home, died in hospital on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

Innocent bystander killed in cross-pavement robbery in Gauteng

An innocent bystander was shot dead when armed robbers began firing randomly during a cash robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park in Gauteng ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  4. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  5. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season