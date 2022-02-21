Man shot dead in Durban office

A man died from gunshot wounds in an office in Durban on Monday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded with police to a shooting at a premises in Electron Road in the Springfield Park area shortly after 2.15pm.

“On arrival paramedics were escorted into an office where they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. There was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the shooting were unknown, but police were investigating.

TimesLIVE