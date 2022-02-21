Panyaza Lesufi says education department will root out racism ‘whether people like it or not’

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday committed to rooting out racism in schools during a meeting with parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein.

The MEC met the parents and management of the school to hear and address their concerns amid allegations of racism and racial tensions at the school.

Lesufi described the engagements with pupils and teachers as a “difficult” and “painful” exercise he regrets.

The MEC said children must never be exposed to a situation where they are afraid of going to school because they will be discriminated against and made to feel like second-class citizens.

He said children who had ancestral callings were discriminated against, and some were discriminated against for speaking their home languages.

“This country, this school, belong to all of us. There is no inch of this country that belongs to other people. Our purpose is to ensure we deliver quality education and save our children from the trauma of racism. We will not breed new racists in this school.